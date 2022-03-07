Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

New York gastroenterologist pleads guilty to $1.4M billing fraud: 3 details

A gastroenterologist in Central Islip, N.Y., pleaded guilty March 7 to billing Medicare for millions of dollars for medical procedures that weren't performed, according to the Justice Department.

Three details:

1. Morris Barnard, MD, pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for colonoscopy and gastroenterological procedures that were never performed.

2. Dr. Barnard billed most of the services from October 2015 to February 2020 as being for disabled beneficiaries living in group homes.

3. Medicare paid $1.4 million of the false claims.

