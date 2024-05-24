Nevada physician convicted of $2M fraud scheme

A Nevada physician was convicted for his role in defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of nearly $2 million.

Eduardo Abellana, MD, of Las Vegas referred medically unnecessary prescriptions to City Drugs, a Detroit-based pharmacy, for patients he had not treated in exchange for cash kickbacks paid by the owners of the pharmacy, according to a May 23 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Abellana has been convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and receive kickbacks.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25, and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.