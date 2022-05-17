National Medical Billing Services acquires Medi-Corp

National Medical Billing Services acquired anesthesia, ASC and pain management revenue cycle management provider Medi-Corp, according to a May 17 news release shared with Becker's.

"Medi-Corp brings decades of anesthesia RCM expertise, which is a natural extension to our core ASC and surgical practice focus areas," National Medical's CEO Nader Samii said in the news release. "Anesthesia is a critical component to the success of any surgical organization, and our partnership with Medi-Corp will help further strengthen our mission of being an invaluable, strategic adviser to our clients and help maximize their revenue and profitability."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is National Medical's third since January 2021, when the company partnered with private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.