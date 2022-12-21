Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme 

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20.

According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.

Additionally, Dr. Merchia billed the insurance company of a family member for a monthly rental of a CPAP machine, despite knowing the payer would not pay for treatment from the family member.

Dr. Merchia was indicted on three counts of money laundering and one count of healthcare