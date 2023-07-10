King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy is the largest physician group based on the amount of its Medicare charges, which reach nearly $6 billion annually, according to Feb. 28 data from Definitive Healthcare.
Largest physician groups based on Medicare charges and charge amounts:
1. Select Physical Therapy (King of Prussia, Pa.): $5.99 billion
2. HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Davie): $5.98 billion
3. HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.): $3.84 billion
4. Texas Oncology (Dallas): $3.11 billion
5. NYU Langone Health Physicians (New York City): $2.66 billion
6. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (Fort Myers): $2.57 billion
7. Northwestern Medical Group (Chicago): $2.44 billion
8. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group (West Orange, N.J.): $2.36 billion
9. Advocate Medical Group (Downers Grove, Ill.): $2.16 billion
10. Piedmont Healthcare Physicians (Atlanta): $2.06 billion
11. Northwell Health Physician Partners (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $2.05 billion
12. US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas): $2.05 billion
13. Healthcare Associates in Medicine (Staten Island, N.Y.): $1.91 billion
14. Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): $1.87 billion
15. Banner Health Physicians (Phoenix): $1.85 billion
16. Texas Health Physicians Group (Arlington): $1.69 billion
17. Mercy Clinic Physicians (Chesterfield, Mo.): $1.61 billion
18. Christus Health Physicians (Irving, Texas): $1.61 billion
19. Northside Hospital Physicians (Atlanta): $1.59 billion
20. Sentara Physicians (Norfolk, Va.): $1.57 billion
21. Cleveland Clinic: $1.52 billion
22. UCLA Health System Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.46 billion
23. Cedars-Sinai Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.45 billion
24. Beaumont Health Physicians (Dearborn, Mich.): $1.43 billion
25. Penn Medicine Physicians (Philadelphia): $1.33 billion