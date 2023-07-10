Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Largest physician groups based on Medicare charges

Claire Wallace -  

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy is the largest physician group based on the amount of its Medicare charges, which reach nearly $6 billion annually, according to Feb. 28 data from Definitive Healthcare. 

Largest physician groups based on Medicare charges and charge amounts: 

1. Select Physical Therapy (King of Prussia, Pa.): $5.99 billion 

2. HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Davie): $5.98 billion 

3. HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.): $3.84 billion 

4. Texas Oncology (Dallas): $3.11 billion 

5. NYU Langone Health Physicians (New York City): $2.66 billion 

6. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (Fort Myers): $2.57 billion 

7. Northwestern Medical Group (Chicago): $2.44 billion 

8. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group (West Orange, N.J.): $2.36 billion 

9. Advocate Medical Group (Downers Grove, Ill.): $2.16 billion 

10. Piedmont Healthcare Physicians (Atlanta): $2.06 billion 

11. Northwell Health Physician Partners (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $2.05 billion 

12. US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas): $2.05 billion 

13. Healthcare Associates in Medicine (Staten Island, N.Y.): $1.91 billion 

14. Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): $1.87 billion 

15. Banner Health Physicians (Phoenix): $1.85 billion 

16. Texas Health Physicians Group (Arlington): $1.69 billion 

17. Mercy Clinic Physicians (Chesterfield, Mo.): $1.61 billion 

18. Christus Health Physicians (Irving, Texas): $1.61 billion 

19. Northside Hospital Physicians (Atlanta): $1.59 billion 

20. Sentara Physicians (Norfolk, Va.): $1.57 billion 

21. Cleveland Clinic: $1.52 billion 

22. UCLA Health System Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.46 billion 

23. Cedars-Sinai Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.45 billion 

24. Beaumont Health Physicians (Dearborn, Mich.): $1.43 billion 

25. Penn Medicine Physicians (Philadelphia): $1.33 billion

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast