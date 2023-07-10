King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy is the largest physician group based on the amount of its Medicare charges, which reach nearly $6 billion annually, according to Feb. 28 data from Definitive Healthcare.

Largest physician groups based on Medicare charges and charge amounts:

1. Select Physical Therapy (King of Prussia, Pa.): $5.99 billion

2. HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Davie): $5.98 billion

3. HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.): $3.84 billion

4. Texas Oncology (Dallas): $3.11 billion

5. NYU Langone Health Physicians (New York City): $2.66 billion

6. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (Fort Myers): $2.57 billion

7. Northwestern Medical Group (Chicago): $2.44 billion

8. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group (West Orange, N.J.): $2.36 billion

9. Advocate Medical Group (Downers Grove, Ill.): $2.16 billion

10. Piedmont Healthcare Physicians (Atlanta): $2.06 billion

11. Northwell Health Physician Partners (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $2.05 billion

12. US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas): $2.05 billion

13. Healthcare Associates in Medicine (Staten Island, N.Y.): $1.91 billion

14. Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): $1.87 billion

15. Banner Health Physicians (Phoenix): $1.85 billion

16. Texas Health Physicians Group (Arlington): $1.69 billion

17. Mercy Clinic Physicians (Chesterfield, Mo.): $1.61 billion

18. Christus Health Physicians (Irving, Texas): $1.61 billion

19. Northside Hospital Physicians (Atlanta): $1.59 billion

20. Sentara Physicians (Norfolk, Va.): $1.57 billion

21. Cleveland Clinic: $1.52 billion

22. UCLA Health System Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.46 billion

23. Cedars-Sinai Physicians (Los Angeles): $1.45 billion

24. Beaumont Health Physicians (Dearborn, Mich.): $1.43 billion

25. Penn Medicine Physicians (Philadelphia): $1.33 billion