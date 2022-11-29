Justice Department to appeal the ruling that cleared the UnitedHealth-Change merger & 5 more updates

Here are six updates from UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest payers, since Nov. 17:

1. The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with its $7.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare.

2. UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC Group is on track to be completed in December.

3. Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

4. About 8,000 contracted providers will begin receiving notices Dec. 1 that UnitedHealthcare is moving them to a new fee schedule, according to the California Medical Association.

5. UnitedHealthcare and Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed have signed a multiyear contract that restores in-network access for thousands of patients.

6. UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health reached a multiyear deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California.