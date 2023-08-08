How much time do physicians spend on prior authorization?

In 2022, 39 percent of physicians spent one to nine hours on prior authorizations weekly, according to Medical Economics' "94th Physician Report" released Aug. 4.

The report collected data from Medical Economics' physician audience on salary, productivity and more.

Here is how much time physicians spent on prior authorizations per week from 2020 to 2022:

More than 20 hours

2020: 15 percent

2021: 16 percent

2022: 17 percent

Sixteen to 20 hours

2020: 10 percent

2021: 8 percent

2022: 9 percent

Ten to 15 hours

2020: 23 percent

2021: 20 percent

2022: 26 percent

One to nine hours

2020: 43 percent

2021: 44 percent

2022: 39 percent

Zero hours

2020: 9 percent

2021: 12 percent

2022: 9 percent