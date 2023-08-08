How much time do physicians spend on prior authorization?

In 2022, 39 percent of physicians spent one to nine hours on prior authorizations weekly, according to Medical Economics' "94th Physician Report" released Aug. 4.
The report collected data from Medical Economics' physician audience on salary, productivity and more.
Here is how much time physicians spent on prior authorizations per week from 2020 to 2022:
More than 20 hours
2020: 15 percent
2021: 16 percent
2022: 17 percent
Sixteen to 20 hours
2020: 10 percent
2021: 8 percent
2022: 9 percent
Ten to 15 hours
2020: 23 percent
2021: 20 percent
2022: 26 percent
One to nine hours
2020: 43 percent
2021: 44 percent
2022: 39 percent
Zero hours
2020: 9 percent
2021: 12 percent
2022: 9 percent