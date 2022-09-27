'Historically' slow payers hindering ASC procedure migration, admin says 

While many procedures are migrating to the ASC setting, "historically" slow payer policy changes could create delays, according to administrator Brenda Carter.

Ms. Carter, administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) Surgcare, joined Becker's to discuss what procedures she sees moving to the ASC setting, along with potential barriers.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What procedures are moving to the ASC setting?

Brenda Carter: The future looks bright for more total joint cases in the ASC, along with spine and cardiology. The push to the ASC creates a better patient experience, reduces costs and can ease the burden on overwhelmed, understaffed hospital facilities.

However, insurance carriers will need to revisit the procedures previously only allowed in the hospital setting to create an easy transition to ASCs. As the carriers have historically been slow to respond to changing trends, this may initially present some challenges.