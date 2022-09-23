High patient deductibles are disrupting the ASC industry, physician says 

High patient deductibles are shifting the way physicians deliver care, according to Eric Anderson, MD, a pain management physician in Lewisville, Texas.

Dr. Anderson joined Becker's to discuss the biggest disrupters of the ASC industry and what procedures he sees migrating to the ASC setting.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What's the biggest disrupter of the ASC industry?

Dr. Eric Anderson: I think the biggest disrupter is going to be the ever-increasing high patient deductibles. This squeezes the pain management space in the ASC setting for procedures that could be done in an office setting. Patients simply have difficulty affording these large out-of-pocket costs for pain conditions that require more than one procedure, such as medial branch blocks.

Q: What procedures are migrating to the ASC setting?



EA: I think there will be an increase in the size and scope of ASC development, utilization and type of cases expanding in the pain management space — for certain cases. I think pain management implants, devices and minimally invasive treatments will continue to see preference in the ASC setting as CMS has already started preferring this route for spinal cord stimulator systems, for example.