Here's what 10 physician specialties bill to commercial payers every year

Claire Wallace -  

On average, physician specialists bill $3.8 million annually to commercial payers, but some specialties, including orthopedic surgery and urology, bill well over that amount, according to data from AMN Healthcare's 2023 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report.

Here's what 10 physician specialties bill to commercial payers annually:  

1. General surgery: $11,669,016

2. Orthopedic surgery: $9,809,514

3. Critical care: $6,677,319 

4. Urology: $5,886,763 

5. Gastroenterology: $5,530,221

6. Otolaryngology: $4,190,555

7. Obstetrics and gynecology: $3,761,777 

8. Rheumatology: $3,410,281 

9. Cardiology: $3,406,027

10. Anesthesiology: $3,329,020

