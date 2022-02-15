GI surgeries more common on the coasts than any other region

Gastroenterology claims the highest case mix, on average, among the nation's 6,028 ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

GI cases make up the highest share in the Atlantic and Pacific regions, the report said. The Atlantic region also claims the highest case share in ophthalmology. Pain management and orthopedics were both highest in case share in the Mountain region.

Below are the median case mix percentages of five major ASC specialties by region: