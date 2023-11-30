Georgia Senate committee backs repeal of certificate-of-need laws

A Georgia Senate committee has recommended the repeal of certificate-of-need laws in their entirety, according to a Nov. 29 report from the panel.

The report found that "the problem which Georgia's CON laws were intended to combat no longer exists" and that the "process is used by market incumbents to prevent competition and deny patients the benefits therefrom."

The report will use South Carolina, which repealed certificate-of-need laws in October, as a model when the Georgia Senate takes up the recommendations in 2024.