Envision to nix unexpected costs for coronavirus tests, services: 4 details

Envision Healthcare confirmed it will provide care for patients with coronavirus without charging unexpected costs.

Four things to know:

1. Coronavirus testing and screening "must be treated as an essential health benefit" said Envision President and CEO Jim Rechtin, noting that patients receiving these services will not receive unexpected costs related to their care.

2. Envision will offer direct support for confusing or complicated medical bills, and if a patient does experience undue charges inadvertently due to the difficulty associated with identifying the coronavirus, Mr. Rechtin said the company would make sure patients are only responsible for in-network charges.

3. Envision's policy includes treating patients regardless of their ability to pay and offering direct support to help them understand their health plan bills.

4. Envision has more than 27,000 clinicians who provide care for patients.

"Our providers are expertly delivering care to these patients and we will continue to treat every patient, regardless of their ability to pay," Mr. Richtin said. "As the coronavirus situation continues to unfold, Envision is committed to protecting patients, as well as physicians and other clinical professionals who put themselves in harm's way on behalf of those patients."

