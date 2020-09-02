Commercial payer spend on GI procedures in HOPDs vs. ASCs — 6 statistics

Consumers save as much as $5 billion a year in out-of-pocket costs by having procedures performed in ASCs instead of hospital outpatient departments, according to Anthem.

Anthem compared U.S. annual commercial insurance spending for upper GI and colonoscopy procedures in ASCs versus HOPDs in 2019, and projected what spending would look like if 1 in 5 of these procedures shifted from HOPDs to ASCs:

2019

HOPDs: $13.4 billion

ASCs: $11.7 billion

Total spending: $25.1 billion

Post-shift:

HOPDs: $10.7 billion

ASCs: $13.2 billion

Total spending: $24 billion

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.