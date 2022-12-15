Chicago physician charged for role in $9.5M+ kickback scheme 

Chicago-based Benjamin Toh, MD, has been charged for his role in a more than $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 14.

Dr. Toh, who is licensed in several states and operated as a consulting provider for telemedicine companies, assigned orders for cancer genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks from March 2019 to September 2019. The orders were signed without regard to medical necessity, and Dr. Toh was not the treating physician of the patients.

His co-conspirators include telemedicine company Advanced Tele-Genetic Counseling, whose owner Elizabeth Turner pleaded guilty last year to fraud. The telemedicine company received kickback payments from marketers, who targeted Medicare and Medicaid patients, in exchange for providing orders signed by physicians.

If convicted, Dr. Toh faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.





