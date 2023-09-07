Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to reduce prior authorizations by 20%

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has announced a new effort to reduce prior authorization requirements by 20 percent in order to improve healthcare quality and access while reducing administrative tasks.

To accelerate a reduction in prior authorization requirements, BCBS of Michigan also plans to expand its "gold card" program, which streamlines prior authorizations for physicians with a track record of making appropriate prior authorization requests.

Approved physicians will be exempt from the third-party prior authorization approval process, according to a Sept. 7 press release sent to Becker's.

An active House resolution, which is supported by industry groups including the American Hospital Association, would expand the gold card program nationwide.

UnitedHealthcare has also attempted to launch a similar gold card program for certain gastroenterology providers.