Bill aims to push price transparency to ASCs

A bill that would strengthen healthcare price transparency at ASCs has been introduced in the Senate, according to a news release from Indiana Sen. Mike Braun.

The Health Care PRICE Transparency Act 2.0, which expands price transparency requirements to ASCs, clinical diagnostic labs and imaging centers, would require all negotiated rates and cash prices to be accessible. It would also require actual prices for 300 shoppable services to be published, with all services' prices published by 2025, and increase maximum annual penalties to $10 million000.

The bill is backed by Mr. Braun, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and New Mexico Sen. Tina Smith.