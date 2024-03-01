ASC leaders remain wary of reimbursement trends

Reimbursement challenges are among the biggest trends ASC leaders are watching.

Note: These responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Pete Bekas. Administrator of Fort Apache Surgery Center (Las Vegas): I am watching labor shortages, particularly in nursing and technicians. Organizations are focusing on flexible work arrangements and wellness initiatives to attract and retain skilled professionals. Meanwhile, reimbursement strategies are shifting toward value-based care models, incentivizing quality outcomes over volume. Yet most payers are still fee-for-service and continue to lower reimbursement rates.

Bruce Feldman. Administrator of Bronx Ambulatory Surgery Center (New York City): The top trends we are seeing in healthcare right now is an increase in the types of surgical cases that are moving from the hospital setting to the ASC setting. This is most notable in the areas of spine and cardiovascular procedures. My concern, however, is that reimbursement for these procedures is not comparable.

The other major trend is the continued shortage of anesthesiologists, which has led to many surgery procedures having to be canceled and/or postponed both in the hospital as well as ASC setting.

Tricia Wollam. Clinical Administrator of Alliance Surgery Center (Traverse City, Mich.): For 2024, the trends I am following are the continued rise of anesthesia provider cost as well as the decrease in reimbursement rates for anesthesia services. The shortage of surgical technicians and the impact it has on surgical services. A positive trend I continue to follow is the existing growth of ASCs. Patients are continuing to become engaged consumers on their healthcare options and the advantages ASCs offer.

