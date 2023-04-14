Are physicians dropping Medicare, Medicaid patients?

Sixty-five percent of physicians plan to continue treating Medicare and Medicaid patients as well as take on new ones, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

The report, released April 14, includes responses from 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here is how physicians responded when asked if they were planning to drop Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape:

I will continue treating current Medicare/Medicaid patients and taking new ones: 65 percent

I won't take new Medicare patients: 8 percent

I won't take new Medicaid patients: 5 percent

I will stop treating some or all of my current Medicare patients and won't take new ones: 4 percent

I will stop treating some or all of my current Medicaid patients and won't take new ones: 3 percent

I have not yet decided: 22 percent