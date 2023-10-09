Another health system could go out of network with UnitedHealthcare

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health could be going out of network with UnitedHealthcare for certain Medicare enrollees after its contract with the payer expires on Jan. 1, according to an Oct. 6 report from WDRB.

After a financial dispute between the health system and the payer, UHC warned its Louisville-area Medicare Advantage plan beneficiaries that they should seek alternative healthcare providers to avoid paying higher out-of-network costs through Baptist, according to the report.

In a Sept. 28 letter obtained by WDRB, UHC said that it is "working hard" to keep all Baptist patients in network.

A spokesperson for Baptist would not give WDRB a comment on the dispute but said the health system plans to release more information next week. Baptist did not note how many people are caught up in the dispute.







