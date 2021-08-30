9 procedures CMS' plans to keep on office-based payable list 

The proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System, released July 19, outlined nine procedures slated to temporarily remain on CMS' office-based payable list in 2022.
The procedures, which include ophthalmology and cardiology surgeries, were temporarily approved as office-based procedures in 2021.
CMS also proposes two new procedures to be temporarily placed on the office-based payable list.
CMS is accepting comments on the 2022 proposed rule through Sept. 17.
Here are the nine procedure codes proposed to remain on CMS' office-based payable list:
|
Code
|
Long Descriptor
|
64454
|
Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; genicular nerve branches, including imaging guidance, when performed
|
65785
|
Implantation of intrastromal corneal ring segments
|
67229
|
Treatment of extensive or progressive retinopathy, 1 or more sessions, preterm infant (less than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 1 year of age (eg, retinopathy of prematurity), photocoagulation or cryotherapy
|
0402T
|
Collagen cross-linking of cornea, including removal of the corneal epithelium and intraoperative pachymetry, when performed (report medication separately)
|
0512T
|
Extracorporeal shock wave for integumentary wound healing, high energy, including topical application and dressing care; initial wound
|
0551T
|
Transperineal periurethral balloon continence device; adjustment of balloon(s) fluid volume
|
0588T
|
Revision or removal of integrated single device neurostimulation system including electrode array and receiver or pulse generator, including analysis, programming, and imaging guidance when performed, posterior tibial nerve
|
93985
|
Duplex scan of arterial inflow and venous outflow for preoperative vessel assessment prior to creation of hemodialysis access; complete bilateral study
|
93986
|
Duplex scan of arterial inflow and venous outflow for preoperative vessel assessment prior to creation of hemodialysis access; complete unilateral study
Here are the two ASC procedures newly designated as temporarily office-based:
|
Code
|
Long Descriptor
|
42XXX
|
Drug-induced sleep endoscopy, with dynamic evaluation of velum, pharynx, tongue base, and larynx for evaluation of sleep-disordered breathing, flexible, diagnostic
|
53XX4
|
Periurethral transperineal adjustable balloon continence device; percutaneous adjustment of balloon(s) fluid volume