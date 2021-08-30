9 procedures CMS' plans to keep on office-based payable list 

The proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System, released July 19, outlined nine procedures slated to temporarily remain on CMS' office-based payable list in 2022.

The procedures, which include ophthalmology and cardiology surgeries, were temporarily approved as office-based procedures in 2021.

CMS also proposes two new procedures to be temporarily placed on the office-based payable list.

CMS is accepting comments on the 2022 proposed rule through Sept. 17.

Here are the nine procedure codes proposed to remain on CMS' office-based payable list:

Code Long Descriptor 64454 Injection(s), anesthetic agent(s) and/or steroid; genicular nerve branches, including imaging guidance, when performed 65785 Implantation of intrastromal corneal ring segments 67229 Treatment of extensive or progressive retinopathy, 1 or more sessions, preterm infant (less than 37 weeks gestation at birth), performed from birth up to 1 year of age (eg, retinopathy of prematurity), photocoagulation or cryotherapy 0402T Collagen cross-linking of cornea, including removal of the corneal epithelium and intraoperative pachymetry, when performed (report medication separately) 0512T Extracorporeal shock wave for integumentary wound healing, high energy, including topical application and dressing care; initial wound 0551T Transperineal periurethral balloon continence device; adjustment of balloon(s) fluid volume 0588T Revision or removal of integrated single device neurostimulation system including electrode array and receiver or pulse generator, including analysis, programming, and imaging guidance when performed, posterior tibial nerve 93985 Duplex scan of arterial inflow and venous outflow for preoperative vessel assessment prior to creation of hemodialysis access; complete bilateral study 93986 Duplex scan of arterial inflow and venous outflow for preoperative vessel assessment prior to creation of hemodialysis access; complete unilateral study

Here are the two ASC procedures newly designated as temporarily office-based: