5 payer updates to know

Here are five payer updates Becker's has reported on since May 16:

1. CMS is proposing a new rule for drug manufacturers, pharmaceutical benefit managers and managed care plans to increase drug price transparency in Medicaid.

2. Nearly one-third of inpatient and outpatient claims providers submitted to commercial payers were not paid for more than three months during the first quarter of 2023, according to a May report from public accounting, consulting and technology firm Crowe.

3. Commercial payers' failure to reimburse providers in a timely manner is "directly impacting hospitals' financial performance," according to a report from Crowe.

4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts expanded its primary care network with the addition of three physician groups to its network.

5. Despite protests from patients, health systems and providers, UnitedHealthcare is moving forward with major changes to its prior authorization requirements for gastroenterology care, which will take effect June 1.