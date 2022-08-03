$38M healthcare fraud scheme lands Miami physician in prison

A Miami physician has been sentenced to federal prison for committing a $38 million healthcare fraud scheme scheme, the Justice Department reported Aug. 3.

Armando Valdesowned and operated Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami from February 2015 through July 2021, according to the Justice Department.

Dr. Valdes allegedly submitted about $38 million in fraudulent claims to United Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield for infusions of the prescription drug Infliximab, prosecutors said.

A single dose of Infliximab can have a retail price of nearly $10,000, the Justice Department reported.

In his guilty plea earlier this year, Dr. Valdes stated that he never provided an infusion of Infliximab and that patients of the clinic did not require the medication, according to the Justice Department.