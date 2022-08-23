35% of physicians see increase in compensation tied to quality 

The trend toward value-based care models in recent years has been followed by a push for quality performance metrics.

The Medical Group Management Association recently released a report titled "Patient Access and Value-based Outcomes Amid the Great Attrition." It outlines how many physicians and medical groups have seen an increase in compensation tied to quality.

The survey included 2021 data from more than 2,300 organizations from a variety of specialties and practice types.

Here are three stats on how quality metrics are affecting revenue, according to the report: