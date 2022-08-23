35% of physicians see increase in compensation tied to quality 

The trend toward value-based care models in recent years has been followed by a push for quality performance metrics.
The Medical Group Management Association recently released a report titled "Patient Access and Value-based Outcomes Amid the Great Attrition." It outlines how many physicians and medical groups have seen an increase in compensation tied to quality.
The survey included 2021 data from more than 2,300 organizations from a variety of specialties and practice types.
Here are three stats on how quality metrics are affecting revenue, according to the report:
- Forty-two percent of medical groups said they tie an element of quality performance metrics to physician compensation plans, compared to 26 percent in 2016.
- Thirty-five percent of medical groups said they have increased the share of compensation tied to quality in the past two years.
- Sixty-two percent of medical groups said they have the same share of compensation tied to quality compared to 2019 levels.