3 payer splits, resolutions affecting ASCs

Becker's has reported on three major payer contract splits and resolutions that have affected ASCs since Dec. 5:

1. On Jan. 1, Cigna terminated its contract with Knoxville-based American Anesthesiology of Tennessee, an affiliate of North American Partners in Anesthesia. Cigna reportedly proposed a 30% rate reduction then sent a letter to AATN stating it was unable to move forward with the present contract, a spokesperson told Becker's.

2. Following a two-year dispute, Springfield (Ill.) Clinic and its ASCs reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, bringing members back into the network Jan. 1. The clinic went out of network in November 2021.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health cut ties with UnitedHealthcare and Wellcare's Medicare Advantage plans. The split, which began Jan. 1, affects Baptist's nine hospitals and its ASCs, clinics, home care and 1,100 clinicians.