Springfield Clinic, ASCs back in-network with BCBS of Illinois

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic has reached a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to bring members back in the network beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The five year agreement comes after a tumultuous two year disupte. Springfield Clinic went out of network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois in November 2021, knocking out 100,000 beneficiaries in the clinic's coverage areas. High medical costs were the sticking point, as the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on contracted rates.

Springfield Clinic also formed its own health plan in the interim to serve companies with 10 or more employees.