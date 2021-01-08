25 statistics on medical coder salaries

The average salary for medical coding professionals varies by location, practice setting and credential.

The American Academy of Professional Coders conducts an annual survey to gather information about coder salary and publishes the report on its website. Here are 25 statistics about 2019 salaries, the most recent data available.



By location:



· Pacific: $62,685

· Mountain: $55,086

· West North Central: $54,084

· East South Central: $51,902

· East North Central: $53,644

· West South Central: $54,958

· South Atlantic: $53,784

· Mid Atlantic: $58,834

· New England: $58,334



By setting:



· Solo practice or small group: $48,109

· Medium group practice: $49,639

· Large group practice: $55,585

· Hospital inpatient and outpatient: $54,873

· Health system: $57,637



By credential:



· Certified professional biller: $55,078

· Certified professional coder: $57,201

· Certified outpatient coder: $65,028

· Certified professional coder-payer: $62,612

· Certified inpatient coder: $63,191

· Certified risk adjustment coder: $64,882

· Certified professional medical auditor: $69,172

· Certified documentation expert-outpatient: $69,987

· Certified professional coder-instructor: $75,403

· Certified professional practice manager: $71,004

· Certified professional compliance officer: $77,333

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.