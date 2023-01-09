2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5.

In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery Center, will be out of network effective Oct. 23.

BCBS said they have a process to review requests to cover care at Methodist or Le Bonheur as in network.

"We are negotiating with the larger Methodist system, we offered a separate contract to keep Le Bonheur in-network," the payer told ABC 24. "And we aren't asking for Methodist to accept lower payments for TennCare patients who are BlueCare members."