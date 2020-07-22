11 CPT codes take effect for ASCs

CMS published 11 Current Procedural Terminology Category III codes that took effect July 1 in the ASC payment system.

The agency also made updated payment rates available for download. The new codes:

1. 0594T. Humerus osteotomy with insertion of an externally controlled intramedullary lengthening device, including intraoperative imaging, initial and subsequent alignment assessments, computations of adjustment schedules and management of the intramedullary lengthening device

2. 0596T. Temporary female intraurethral valve-pump (i.e., voiding prosthesis); initial insertion, including urethral measurement

3. 0597T. Temporary female intraurethral valve-pump (i.e., voiding prosthesis); replacement

4. 0598T. Non-contact, real-time fluorescence wound imaging for bacterial presence, location and load, per session; first anatomic site (e.g., lower extremity)

5. 0600T. Ablation, irreversible electroporation; one or more tumors per organ, including imaging guidance, when performed, percutaneous

6. 0601T. Ablation, irreversible electroporation; one or more tumors, including fluoroscopic and ultrasound guidance, when performed, open

7. 0614T. Removal and replacement of substernal implantable defibrillator pulse generator

8. 0616T. Insertion of iris prosthesis, including suture fixation and repair or removal of iris, when performed; without removal of crystalline lens or intraocular lens, without insertion of intraocular lens

9. 0617T. Insertion of iris prosthesis, including suture fixation and repair or removal of iris, when performed; with removal of crystalline lens and insertion of intraocular lens

10. 0618T. Insertion of iris prosthesis, including suture fixation and repair or removal of iris, when performed; with secondary intraocular lens placement or intraocular lens exchange

11. 0619T. Cystourethroscopy with transurethral anterior prostate commissurotomy and drug delivery, including transrectal ultrasound and fluoroscopy, when performed

