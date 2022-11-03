Wyoming ASC first in the state to receive knee, hip replacement excellence award

Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., has become the first clinic in the state to receive Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming's "Blue Circle of Excellence" designation for hip and knee replacements.

The award is given to ASCs that have high-quality care and strong patient safety and health outcomes.

The designation is given based on input from the medical community as well as accreditation and quality organizations.

Powder River is also pending a total joint accreditation.

"We started the Blue Circle of Excellence program to build a Wyoming driven solution specifically designed to recognize top-tier ambulatory surgical centers around the state," Diane Gore, BCBSWY's president and CEO. said in a Nov. 1 press release. "Encouraging specialty care at the right location can help hold the line on health care costs while promoting effective, high-quality medical care. We are excited to partner with Powder River Surgery Center to offer our members the best care at the most affordable price."