Tennessee eye ASC wins quality improvement award

The Knoxville (Tenn.) Ophthalmology ASC won the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's 2021-22 Bernard A. Kershner Surgical/Procedural Care award.

The center won for its study titled "Prevention of Endophthalmitis," the AAAHC said in an Aug. 2 news release shared with Becker's. The study was designed to help the ASC prevent postoperative surgical site infections and complications.

After putting the study's findings into action, Knoxville Ophthalmology ASC has seen no infections, the news release said.