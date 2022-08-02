Tennessee eye ASC wins quality improvement award

Marcus Robertson -  

The Knoxville (Tenn.) Ophthalmology ASC won the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's 2021-22 Bernard A. Kershner Surgical/Procedural Care award.

The center won for its study titled "Prevention of Endophthalmitis," the AAAHC said in an Aug. 2 news release shared with Becker's. The study was designed to help the ASC prevent postoperative surgical site infections and complications.

After putting the study's findings into action, Knoxville Ophthalmology ASC has seen no infections, the news release said.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast