New England Surgical Suites earns joint replacement, spine accreditation

Natick, Mass.-based New England Surgical Suites has earned an advanced orthopedic certification for both total joint replacements and complex spine surgery from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

New England Surgical Suites, a collaboration between Shields Health, Reliant Medical Group, Orthopedics New England and New England Hand, is the first ASC in the state to achieve the dual certification, according to a Feb. 26 press release sent to Becker's.

It is also one of only five organizations nationwide to be AAAHC-certified in both total joint and complex spine.

The certification is based on an evaluation that includes a self-assessment and an on-site survey led by the AAAHC that looks at clinical practice guidelines, ongoing performance improvement strategies and organizational infrastructure from pre- to post-procedure.