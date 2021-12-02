Mississippi ASC wins advanced spine, orthopedic certification

The Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine, with locations in Flowood, Miss., and Madison, Ala., has received advanced orthopaedic and spine certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The ASC is the only one in the two states to hold the accreditation, its regional partner, U.S. Orthopedic Partners, said Dec. 2.

It received the accreditation after a three-year evaluation of the facility's quality, patient outcomes, compliance and quality improvement programs.

The ASC has been affiliated with U.S. Orthopedic Partners, a network of private orthopedic practices in the Southeast U.S., since October 2020.