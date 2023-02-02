Kentucky outpatient center earns ambulatory surgery facilities accreditation

Lexington (Ky.) Plastic Surgery has been accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.

This is the highest accreditation the surgery center has received to date, according to a Feb. 2 news release from Lexington Plastic Surgery. The AAAASF recognizes facilities that meet standards for care environment and policies, facility size, medical record tracking, medications, personnel and anesthesia.

The award is given only to outpatient facilities that are 100 percent compliant with all accreditation standards, according to the release.