Iowa ASC earns Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction for hip, knee replacement 

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center was recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield for hip and knee surgery.

The ASC, a joint venture between DMOS Orthopaedic Centers and UnityPoint Health-Des Moines, is the first in Central Iowa and one of 17 in the state to receive the distinction, UnityPoint said in December.

"Blue Distinction exemplifies our commitment to patients and employers in providing avenues of care by which the cost of orthopedic care is managed," Nick Honkamp, MD, board president of DMOS, said in a Dec. 29 UnityPoint news release.