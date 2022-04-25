Colorado ASC wins accreditation

Parker, Colo.-based Milestone Surgical Center earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The ASC said April 25 that AAAHC accreditation means it has met nationally recognized standards for quality healthcare. Milestone underwent an onsite survey to earn accreditation, but ongoing compliance and continuous improvement are encouraged after the survey is complete.

The survey, conducted by ASC physicians, nurses and administrators, is peer-based and educational. More than 6,100 ambulatory healthcare organizations across the United States are currently accredited by AAAHC.