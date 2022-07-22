Cincinnati ASC receives accreditation for ambulatory healthcare

Best Surgery & Therapies, a spine and orthopedic ASC in Cincinnati, has been awarded accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Accreditation from AAAHC recognizes organizations through a peer-reviewed process that assesses ASCs' quality, according to a July 21 news release.

"I am extremely proud of every single team member; we wouldn't be where we are today without the dedication of the incredible people who show up every day to give their best to our patients and our practice," said Sara McLear, APRN, Best Surgery & Therapies' vice president of medical and nursing operations.