AAAHC encourages ASCs to follow safety guidance around COVID-19 pandemic

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is encouraging ASCs to follow guidance from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association to ensure patients and staff are safe as elective procedures restart.

ASCA recently released 10 recommendations for ASCs to follow when performing necessary procedures at this time. The recommendations align with AAAHC standards and suggest centers use prescreening measures, social distancing, personal protective equipment and postoperative screening to prevent the spread of COVID-19, among others.

View ASCA's guidance here.

