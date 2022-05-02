5 accreditation updates for ASCs

Here are five recent accreditation updates for ASCs:

1. Parker, Colo.-based Milestone Surgical Center snagged accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. A recent survey by patient safety watchdog Leapfrog shows patients prefer ASCs to hospital outpatient departments. Here are four stats to know.

3. Healthcare watchdog organization the Leapfrog Group named 12 ASC leaders to its ASC advisory committee.

4. The Joint Commission will conduct its accreditation survey at full capacity after making COVID-19-related updates from the last year. Here are eight tips from the group to avoid accreditation errors.

5. In its March report to Congress, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission recommended CMS require ASCs to submit data on the cost of services they provide to Medicare.