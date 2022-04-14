Where ASCs outshine hospitals in patient satisfaction: 4 stats 

A recent survey by patient safety watchdog group Leapfrog shows patients prefer ASCs to hospital outpatient departments. 

The April 7 outpatient surgical care report covers patient experience in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs in 2019, and July 2020 to June 2021, to compare pre-pandemic and midpandemic experiences. 

Four stats: 

1. Patients who said they would recommend the facility:

  • ASC patients: 87.4 percent
  • HOPD patients: 82.4 percent 

2. Percent of patients giving the overall facility a favorable response:

  • ASC patients: 89.1 percent
  • HOPD patients: 85.2 percent 

3. Percent of patients giving the facilities and staff a favorable response:

  • ASC patients: 97.3 percent
  • HOPD patients: 96.6 percent 

4. Percent of patients giving communications about procedures a favorable response:

  • ASC patients: 91.3 percent
  • HOPD patients: 90.7 percent 

