 8 ways to avoid ASC survey mistakes 

The Joint Commission will conduct its accreditation survey at full capacity after making COVID-19-related updates from the last year. A recent blog post from the commission lays out what ASCs should keep an eye out for during the survey process this year.
Here are eight tips to avoid accreditation errors when conducting The Joint Commission survey, according to the blog post.
- Establish a point of contact for the survey to manage the application, communicate with the commission's account executive and coordinate the survey event.
- Identify all standards and requirements that are aligned with the type of survey requested.
- Familiarize staff with the resources available from The Joint Commission.
- Ensure up-to-date policy and plan documentation.
- Invest in education and familiarize staff with the survey process.
- Anticipate surveyors will use a top-to-bottom approach. Learn more about The Joint Commission's hierarchical approach here.
- Be prepared to discuss an improvement initiative the ASC underwent that involves data collection and analysis.
- Encourage open and candid communication among staff.