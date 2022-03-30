3 ways ASCs can help CMS measure quality of their services

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
In its March report to Congress, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission recommended CMS require ASCs to submit data on the cost of services they provide to Medicare.
MedPAC said the data would support future recommendations by allowing the commission to track the growth of ASC costs.
The commission recommends that CMS require ASCs to:
- Track the number of Medicare beneficiaries discharged from ASCs who have subsequent unplanned hospital visits.
- Track the number of surgical site infections occurring at ASCs.
- Develop specialty-specific clinical guidelines to assess the appropriateness of services provided in ASCs.