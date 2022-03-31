Leapfrog names ASC advisory committee

Listen
Healthcare watchdog organization the Leapfrog Group named 12 ASC leaders to its ASC advisory committee.
Leapfrog said March 31 that the committee will advise on issues related to ASC safety, quality, efficiency and decision-making about benefits design and direct contracting.
Committee members include:
- Linda Schwimmer. President and CEO of New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute (Princeton)
- Carole Guinane, RN. Executive Director of ASC Operations at Cedars-Sinai (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
- Stephanie Jaross, BSN, RN. ASC Director of Proliance – Center for Spine and Joint Surgery (Terrance, Wash.)
- Kristine Kilgore, BSN, RN. Executive Director of Surgical Care Center of Michigan (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
- Kimberley Murray, RN. Chief Clinical Officer at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists/ Specialists' One Day Surgery Center (Syracuse, N.Y.)
- Julia Nelson, BSN, RN. Executive Director of Elmhurst (Ill.) Outpatient Surgery Center
- Cori Prisco, DNP, RN. Clinical Director of Quality and Risk Management at Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee, N.J.)
- Beth Russell, MSN, RN. Executive Director at Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center
- Lori Sylvester, MSN, RN. Administrator at Riverside Outpatient Surgery Center (Columbus, Ohio)
- Arnaldo Valedon, MD. Medical Director of Outpatient Perioperative Services at WellSpan Health and WellSpan Health & Surgery Center (Hannover, Pa.)
- Andrew Weiss. Administrator and Assistant Vice President at Summit Surgical Center (Voorhees, N.J.)