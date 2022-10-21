Southwest Ohio Pain Management regulatory compliance manager on ASC, employee growth

Shannon Parisi O'Leary is the regulatory compliance manager for the Mason-based Southwest Ohio Pain Management.

Ms. Parisi O’Leary will serve on the panel “Common Accreditation Fails and How to Avoid Them” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Shannon Parisi O’Leary: In the last year I have spent many hours rewriting our entire policy and procedure manual to set us up for success in the future for growth and the addition of additional service lines to join our ASC.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

SPL: I am most excited about the opportunity for growth at our ASC. That also makes me nervous, because we are very small and run a very efficient day-to-day operation which we want to keep running as such. With the addition of new service lines, it will allow for more opportunities for growth as an ASC and as employees which is the most exciting of all.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

SPL: Our main focus over the next 12 months is to continue to build our interventional pain management providers as well as growing our service lines that we provide for. As a full service ASC, we will have the opportunity to expand our team and offer more to our patient population.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

SPL: Healthcare executives and leaders over the next five years will need to really focus on maintaining a sound culture in their practice. They will need to empower their staff to be well educated on best practice methodology. Incorporating a multidisciplinary team that continues to keep up with the most up to date technology to further the success of the practice and organization.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

SPL: In order to recruit and retain great team members, it is very important to have an incredible amount of transparency among our leaders. We strive to encourage a healthy level of autonomy in our ASC and our culture is always at the forefront of who we are. We truly believe that we have little to no turnover among staff due to these things that we are constantly working on.