Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute President on the organization’s increase in total joint cases

Vishal Mehta, MD, is president and managing partner of the Geneva, Ill.-based Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute.

Dr. Mehta will serve on the keynote panel “The State of Healthcare and ASCs” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Vishal Mehta: Focus on culture. The pandemic was very stressful and we have taken the time to rebuild our culture and make sure that our employees know how much we value them. This has really paid off in a tight labor market.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

VM: I am excited about how many total joint cases we are doing at our ASC and the positive impact this has had on our community. I am nervous about a possible recession and the never ending increases in labor and supply costs.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

VM: We will continue to grow by bringing more total joint cases and spine cases to our ASC. We will also continue to grow our practice organically, as there is continued strong demand for high quality and easily accessible musculoskeletal care.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

VM: They will need to have the vision and flexibility to meet the changing health care consumer who demands quality, transparency, digital access and a holistic approach to their health. At the same time, they will need to be focused enough to navigate continued margin compression and savvy enough to evaluate mergers and acquisitions opportunities and other strategic alliances.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

VM: Our strategy is to treat our employees well. There is no substitute for that. We then focus on our culture, core beliefs and common goals to empower these employees to work seamlessly to achieve our mission of delivering musculoskeletal care that is second to none.