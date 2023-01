What anesthesiologists are paid in the 3 largest US cities

Self-employed anesthesiologists regularly outearn their employed counterparts in three major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.

Here are stats on average annual anesthesiologist salaries, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in the three largest U.S. cities by population:

New York City

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $337,529

8 to 14 years: $369,379

15 to 21 years: $407,360

22 to 28 years: $423,519

29 to 35 years: $433,029

36+ years: $406,733

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $418,905

8 to 14 years: $450,455

15 to 21 years: $472,543

22 to 28 years: $480,542

29 to 35 years: $469,140

36+ years: $419,649

Chicago

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $354,606

8 to 14 years: $389,233

15 to 21 years: $422,371

22 to 28 years: $434,309

29 to 35 years: $436,886

36+ years: $393,792

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $418,905

8 to 14 years: $434,652

15 to 21 years: $469,493

22 to 28 years: $473,772

29 to 35 years: $458,521

36+ years: $392,542

Los Angeles

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $348,364

8 to 14 years: $373,361

15 to 21 years: $411,129

22 to 28 years: $429,267

29 to 35 years: $425,969

36+ years: $399,075

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $418,905

8 to 14 years: $448,043

15 to 21 years: $469,766

22 to 28 years: $478,451

29 to 35 years: $466,331

36+ years: $403,681