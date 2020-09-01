UPMC seeks 'several' CRNAs for new surgery center

UPMC is hiring at its newly built surgery center in Monroeville, Pa.

What you should know:

1. West Mifflin Outpatient Surgery Center is looking to onboard "several" full-time certified registered nurse anesthetists, with pay starting at $69.85 an hour.

2. West Mifflin Outpatient Surgery Center's case mix includes general surgery, ENT, urology, plastics, gynecology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, podiatry and gastroenterology. The ASC treats patients as young as 13.

3. Candidates must be willing to travel to UPMC East in Monroeville, UPMC McKeesport (Pa.) and UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh. Those hired will begin at four days a week and transition to a Monday-through-Friday schedule.

