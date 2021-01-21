Trump pardons former Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO

Former President Donald Trump pardoned several healthcare executives and physicians Jan. 20, his last day in office.

President Trump pardoned 143 individuals on Jan. 20, including former Nashville, Tenn.-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO John Davis, Medpage Today reported Jan. 21. Mr. Davis had the remainder of his 42-month sentence commuted.

He was at the head of a $4.6 million kickback scheme. He was convicted in 2019 on a count of conspiracy to defraud and seven counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statutes.

The White House issued a statement on Mr. Davis, saying, "Notably, no one suffered financially as a result of his crime and he has no other criminal record."

Mr. Davis is still a defendant in a $50 million lawsuit against Comprehensive Pain Specialists relating to an alleged lab testing fraud scheme.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.