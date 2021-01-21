Trump pardons former Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO

Eric Oliver -   Print  |

Former President Donald Trump pardoned several healthcare executives and physicians Jan. 20, his last day in office.

President Trump pardoned 143 individuals on Jan. 20, including former Nashville, Tenn.-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO John Davis, Medpage Today reported Jan. 21. Mr. Davis had the remainder of his 42-month sentence commuted.

He was at the head of a $4.6 million kickback scheme. He was convicted in 2019 on a count of conspiracy to defraud and seven counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statutes.

The White House issued a statement on Mr. Davis, saying, "Notably, no one suffered financially as a result of his crime and he has no other criminal record."

Mr. Davis is still a defendant in a $50 million lawsuit against Comprehensive Pain Specialists relating to an alleged lab testing fraud scheme.

More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers