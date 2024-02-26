Anesthesia

TidalHealth names ambulatory anesthesiology director

Claire Wallace -  

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth has named Charles Kim, MD, as its medical director for ambulatory anesthesia sites, according to a Feb. 26 report from the Cape Gazette.

TidalHealth has two ambulatory anesthesia sites: TidalHealth Delmarva Endoscopy Center in Ocean Pines, Md., and TidalHealth Surgery Center in Salisbury. It is also planning a site in Millsboro, Md. 

Dr. Kim is a practicing anesthesiologist. In his new role, he will provide anesthesia patient services and medical direction and coordination for anesthesia care across TidalHealth’s ambulatory surgical sites, the report said. 

