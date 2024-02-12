The rise of anesthesiologist pay: A 10-year timeline

Anesthesiologists were among the 10 highest-paid physician specialties in 2023, and have been among those ranks each year since 2013.

Here is how the average annual salary of anesthesiologists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percentage change from year to year, using Medscape's annual "Physician Compensation Survey" editions from 2013 to 2023. Overall, the average salary among anesthesiologists increased 33% in the last decade.

2023: $448,000 (+10.6%)

2022: $405,000 (+7.1%)

2021: $378,000 (-5.0%)

2020: $398,000 (+1.5%)

2019: $392,000 (+1.6%)

2018: $386,000 (+6.0%)

2017: $364,000 (+1.1%)

2016: $360,000 (+0.6%)

2015: $358,000 (+5.9%)

2014: $338,000 (+0.3%)

2013: $337,000 (+9.1%)